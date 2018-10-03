Kroger Customers Raise More Than $132K For Florence Relief

Kroger customers and associates in the Atlanta division contributed more than $132,000 to assist the American Red Cross in providing aid to victims of Hurricane Florence. From Sept. 17-26, Kroger customers rounded up purchases to the nearest dollar, with the difference benefitting the American Red Cross’ relief efforts.

“Hurricanes and their impact on our communities have, unfortunately, become an almost annual occurrence in the Atlanta Division, but it is times like these that our communities band together to rebuild lives and homes,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager of Kroger’s Atlanta division. “Kroger customers and associates have always stepped up and consistently come together to help each other and our neighboring communities through their generosity, and this time was no different. We are proud of the support they were able to provide through our Hurricane Florence relief Round Up campaign.”

Kroger also engaged in a joint partnership with Pilgrim’s to support communities impacted by Hurricane Florence through a donation of 80,000 pounds of Just Bare chicken.

Partnering with Feeding America, the joint effort will distribute 750,000 meals to families and local community food banks in the Carolinas recovering from the natural disaster that made landfall on Sept. 14. Those food banks include: Low Country Food Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Harvest Hope Food Bank, Columbia, South Carolina; and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah, Georgia.

Additionally, the Kroger Co. Foundation donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross’ relief efforts as well as truckloads of water, food and other emergency relief supplies to the Low Country Food Bank.

