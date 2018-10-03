Natural Grocers Grows Oregon Presence With New Tigard Store

Natural Grocers will open a store in Tigard, Oregon, on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The store, located at 13115 SW Pacific Highway, will open at 8:30 a.m. with a grand opening celebration.

At the grand opening, Natural Grocers will host a grocery giveaway sweepstakes. Nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 17. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers cooler bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a limited-edition Natural Grocers kitchen set.

Other opening day events include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, gluten-free muffin sampling, an ice cream social and vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Natural Grocers operates 12 stores in Oregon, offering 100 percent organic produce; meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters; 100 percent free-range eggs; 100 percent pasture-based dairy; GMO-free prepackaged bulk products; groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

The new Tigard store also will feature a nutritional health coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

