NJFC Celebrates 2018 Leadership Development Class Grads

The New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) recently celebrated the graduates of its 2018 Leadership Development Class at a reception at the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank, New Jersey. Launched in 2014, the Food Council Leadership Development Program provides training for future leaders who have a passion for working in the food industry, possess an interest in the dynamics and trends of government, and want to make a difference in the direction of the industry.

Featuring speakers from federal and state governments as well as the food industry, the program combines elements of mentoring, organizational education, leadership training, policy trends and guided experiences. John McGuire, enforcement supervisor at the New Jersey Office of Weights and Measures, presented his insights as a regulatory watchdog during the final session of the program.

Each year, NJFC member companies are invited to nominate potential candidates for the program. NJFC’s Leadership Development Team then selects a group of candidates to participate in the program. The team is looking for those who have demonstrated a commitment to the council and who have great potential for growth and advancement in the food distribution business, according to NJFC.

“This was an exceptional class as students built one-on-one relationships beyond the silos of their respected organizations. One of the main goals of this program is to educate future leaders on public policy areas that impact their business and the food industry as a whole as well as expand their network, which includes like-minded individuals who work in New Jersey’s food industry,” said NJFC President Linda Doherty.

“The training and mentoring they received throughout this entire program will not only help advance their careers, but also ensure the food industry continues to flourish. We applaud the group for their hard work and commitment to the program, and we look forward to their continued success and leadership when it comes to advocating for policies that benefit New Jersey’s food industry,” Doherty added.

This year’s graduating NJFC Leadership Development class includes:

Matthew Avallone, Krasdale Foods

Ernest Benson, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

Stephanie Duffy, Stop & Shop Supermarkets

April Ensinger, Earth Friendly Products

Tammy Hosgood, Wegmans Food Markets

Lindsey Inserra, Inserra Supermarkets

Chrissy Kreber, Wegmans Food Markets

Ankur Patel, Stop & Shop Supermarkets

NJFC represents 1,200 retail food stores, wholesalers, manufacturing and service companies that collectively employ more than 200,000 associates in New Jersey.

