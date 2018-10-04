BAM Partners With One Tree Planted On Retail Promotions

Harrisburg, North Carolina-based BAM (Brand Activation Maximizer), a marketing company that aims to connect brands, events and retailers to make event advertising and shopper activation easier, is partnering with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation.

BAM recently established three pillars intended to play an important role in the organization’s success. One of those pillars is a sustainability program through which BAM says it will feature environmentally friendly and socially conscious brands.

“Every retailer and brand we work with is interested in increasing their relevance with Millennial shoppers,” said Tad Geschickter BAM owner. “Our BAM research indicates that this demographic is drawn to companies that are socially conscious. Our partnership with One Tree Planted provides the perfect platform for our brands and retailers to highlight and demonstrate their sustainability focus with this important group of consumers.”

BAM, which represents cpg brands and retailers, looks to identify relevant event partnerships based on each brand’s objectives and each retailer’s marketing interests. The resulting programs create unique retail partnerships and merchandising opportunities, the company says. A buy/give strategy will allow consumers to help the environment while saving money on products they use every day. When consumers buy $20 of participating products, One Tree Planted, along with local retailers, will plant a tree in the local community. Each participating retailer will promote the offer with in-store point-of-sale, digital, social and print advertising. More details will be available via a BAM partnership with App-Less allowing shoppers to text to receive more details on ways they can participate with the promotion and cause.

“We will make this a mega promotion that grows year-over-year and allows more socially conscious brands and retailers to tout their efforts in this important area,” Geschickter said. “Many retailers will offer shoppers the chance to participate in the actual tree planting events in their communities. Additionally, One Tree Planted will benefit as millions of shoppers learn more about their cause.”

“Businesses have huge potential in making a positive impact on the environment, and it’s great to see that consumers will have the option to buy from brands that are taking action,” says founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist of One Tree Planted Matt Hill. “Not only will this partnership help with global reforestation, it’s making sustainability more popular at a critical point in time.”

