Giant Eagle, Ricker’s Enter Acquisition Agreement

Giant Eagle Inc. and Ricker’s have entered into an acquisition agreement, allowing the GetGo and Ricker’s brands to join forces in serving customers throughout Indiana.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a strong company, brand and talented group of Ricker’s employees,” said Laura Karet, Giant Eagle president and CEO, in a statement. “We look forward to building on the great history that Ricker’s has in Indiana, and carrying forward many of the amazing offerings and services Ricker’s customers have come to expect.”

“Ricker’s has proudly served the Indiana community for nearly 40 years, and we are so excited to have found a partner in Giant Eagle and GetGo, who shares the people-focused values we hold so dearly,” said Ricker’s CEO Quinn Ricker. “Giant Eagle, like Ricker’s, is a family-owned company. We believe strongly that the coming together of our two businesses will be a seamless, and extremely positive, experience for employees, customers and business partners alike.”

Since opening its first Indianapolis-area GetGo café plus market in October 2015, Giant Eagle has been committed to providing its made-fresh-to-order foods, including custom-made subs, burgers, breakfast sandwiches and more. Nearly three years later, there are now six GetGo locations spread throughout central Indiana, with a seventh planned to open in Zionsville in October.

Since its founding in 1979, Ricker’s has been providing fuels, convenience stores and wholesale fuel services to companies and consumers throughout the state of Indiana. Today, more than 750 Ricker’s employees serve Indiana customers across 56 locations.

There will be no disruption to Ricker’s store operations as a result of the agreement between the two companies, nor are there any immediate plans to change the GetGo or Ricker’s store experience.

“We want to thank our loyal Ricker’s customers and assure them this new business arrangement will help us maintain our position as a leader in the convenience store industry,” said Jay Ricker, Ricker’s founder and chairman. The agreement is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.

