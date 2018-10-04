Giant Unveils New Store Concept For Urban Neighborhoods

In celebration of its 95 years in business, Giant Food Stores today revealed plans to introduce a new store concept, format and brand name for urban neighborhoods. The first store, which will be located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood in Philadelphia, will be named Giant Heirloom Market.

The announcement was part of the company’s 95th anniversary celebration in Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park. To mark the occasion, Giant Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram was joined by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, local elected officials, community partners and Giant associates to present a $1 million donation to Philabundance, the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization, on behalf of the company’s associates, vendor partners and customers.

“As we celebrate our 95th anniversary, we can’t help thinking about the next chapter in Giant’s story,” said Bertram. “Philadelphia is a natural choice for us to debut our new Giant Heirloom Market format, as we’re able to draw upon our passion for food and our fondness for local purveyors, all while leveraging innovation to bring something special to our new Graduate Hospital neighbors.”

Though Giant has had a presence in Philadelphia since 2011 with its Grant Avenue store, the Giant Heirloom Market store will be the company’s first store downtown. The location, 2303 Bainbridge Street, is the first of several stores planned for Philadelphia. The company will create approximately 60 new jobs when the first store opens later this year.

“More and more companies are looking to do business in Philadelphia due to our abundant resources, welcoming spirit and diverse neighborhoods,” said Mayor Kenney. “The City of Philadelphia is honored to have been selected by Giant to debut its new store format, Giant Heirloom Market. We are thankful for Giant’s significant investment in our region as they contribute hundreds of jobs to our economy, and we look forward to giving them a true City of Brotherly Love welcome later this year.”

Giant Heirloom Market’s origins

Giant Heirloom Market will harken back to the original Giant Market concept in its mission to bring innovation and modernity through a store experience that meets the unique needs of the neighborhoods it serves, the company says. Giant Heirloom Market is the result of more than a year of neighborhood group listening sessions, market research and format exploration.

“Our new Giant Heirloom Market is as unique and special as the neighborhood it serves, the direct result of our close collaboration with the local community it will soon be serving,” said Bertram. “From featuring products made locally to being staffed by people who call the neighborhood home, Giant Heirloom Market is a true reflection of the surrounding community, and we can’t wait to see our shared vision come to life in just a few short months.”

Construction is now underway at the Bainbridge location. The new store will be about 9,500 s.f. and will offer fresh, seasonal and flavor-focused foods and everyday essentials. Featuring a “produce chef” who will prepare veggies and fruit on demand, local breads and an array of plant-based foods, Giant Heirloom Market is intended to foster exploration and encourage creativity in the kitchen through sampling and demonstration.

Giant Heirloom Market will have the products that customers want with a welcoming, modern store environment and tech features that are all about ease, the company says. However, based on an “endless aisles” philosophy, if customers ever need something that is not carried in-store, associates will help guide them to in-store iPads to order online with Peapod Pickup or Delivery.

