Loop Neighborhood, an all-in-one convenience store and marketplace, has opened two new California locations in Silver Creek and Norco.

Loop was built upon the philosophy that nutrition and convenience should not be mutually exclusive. To do this, the company says it set out to change the conventional image of convenience stores in order to redefine what it thought should be a one-stop shop.

“With Loop, stopping for gas no longer means being forced to purchase junk food,” the company says.

With 28 locations across Northern California, Loop stores feature organic fruits, veggies, smoothies, sushi and a wine boutique—while still offering favorite go-to snacks and treats.

“We are very excited to start expanding our stores in Southern California. Our home base is Northern California, but we see great potential moving into the market down South,” said CEO Varish Goyal in a press release. “There is something for everyone here. Loop stores offer a great selection of your typical convenient store options, but also [have] fresh and wholesome alternatives that are available for anyone who is trying to be a little more health-conscious.”

Loop is one of the featured stores in the 2018 Ideas2Go program, which will debut during the Oct. 9 NACS Show general session, following a keynote address by NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. Register for the show at nacsshow.com/attend.

Keep reading: