Publix Opens Its Tallahassee GreenWise Market

Convenience and healthy living are the focus of Publix’s GreenWise Market, which opened Oct. 4 in Tallahassee, Florida, near Florida State University and Florida A&M University at the southwest corner of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue.

“With our new-format GreenWise Market, we will offer today’s natural and specialty customer the new and interesting products they are looking for while setting the stage to provide a uniquely different shopping experience,” said Publix SVP of Retail Operations Kevin Murphy. “The customers in this growing market are looking for a brand they trust, and we are confident GreenWise Market will be their specialty, natural and organic store of choice.”

The store includes a beverage bar—serving kombucha, local craft beer, wine, smoothies and locally roasted coffee—and a large mezzanine where customers can eat. It also features a mixed media mural by Tallahassee artist Charity Myers.

GreenWise Market offers a variety of prepared foods featuring antibiotic-free meats, organic cheeses and vegan items. These include fresh, handcrafted sandwiches, acai bowls, pizzas, burritos, sushi and sausage made in-house.

In addition to prepared items, customers can find local and organic fruits and vegetables, body care, natural vitamins and supplements, bulk items, and local and unique products. The store also carries an expanded line of GreenWise seafood certified by the Marine Stewardship Council as coming from sustainable fisheries.

Customers may also sign up for GreenWise Market Rewards to receive personalized offers and digital coupons. Rewards currently are only redeemable at the Tallahassee GreenWise Market. Future GreenWise Market locations will accept the rewards as they open.

GreenWise Market is a banner owned and operated by Publix Super Markets Inc., a privately-owned Fortune 100 company with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Publix operates more than 1,100 grocery stores throughout seven southeastern states.

