Southeastern Grocers Donates Nearly $400K For Florence Relief Efforts

With the help of associate and customer donations, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG)—parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores—and the Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation will donate nearly $400,000 in support of the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts to assist those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

“We care passionately about our associates, customers and communities that we serve,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO. “We sincerely thank each of our associates and customers for continuously demonstrating acts of generosity and kindness during difficult times. Thanks to their generous contributions, we are able to make this significant donation to the American Red Cross to assist our neighbors affected by Hurricane Florence.”

The grocery retailer activated a customer donation program in every store across its footprint on Sept. 14 in anticipation of Hurricane Florence’s destructive path along the Carolinas. Funds were raised through contributions made in Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores during checkout, as well as on dedicated websites for Bi-Lo, Harveys and Winn-Dixie. Every cent raised will go to the American Red Cross.

“Today marks decades of partnership with Southeastern Grocers and the American Red Cross. We are humbled by the generosity of their customers and the Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation. This donation, in support of our relief efforts, enables us to prepare and respond before, during and after disasters. Time and time again they are there when communities need them the most,” said Anna Trefethen, American Red Cross VP humanitarian services, Southeast & Caribbean Division.

Throughout their 55-year partnership, American Red Cross and Southeastern Grocers and its customers and associates have raised more than $10 million through community donation programs, foundation and corporate support.

