Tree Top Launches New ‘Sweet And Tart’ Granny Smith Apple Cider

Tree Top is unveiling what it says is the only premium pure pressed “sweet and tart” cider on the market, with its 100% Pure Pressed Sweet & Tart Apple Cider. The Granny Smith apple is the star of this new blend, prompting the company to create a new word for the unique taste: “swangy.”

“Part sweet, part tart and tangy, the cider has the distinct authentic flavor of biting into a crisp apple,” the company says.

“Apples are nature’s perfect fruit, that swing from sweet and delicious to tart and nutritious,” said Brooke Goodrich, senior product manager at Tree Top. “We invited Granny Smith to the pure-pressed party for a refreshing flavor that’s not too sweet, with a kiss of Granny’s tart and tangy.”

Tree Top 100% Pure Pressed Sweet & Tart Apple Cider is part of the ever-evolving cider industry, which is expected to reach $16 million globally by 2023. Tree Top believes the addition of Granny Smith apples creates the balanced flavor that all family members will enjoy.

“Parents are more aware than ever of what they and their kids consume, and they require simple ingredients and transparency,” said Tree Top President and CEO Tom Hurson. “At Tree Top, we believe simple is better. Pure ingredients, pure tastes.”

Tree Top 100% Pure Pressed Sweet & Tart Cider is never from concentrate and is made from 100-percent USA apples, grown in the Pacific Northwest by the grower-owners of Tree Top. It has just one ingredient, apple juice, with nothing added and nothing artificial.

The new Sweet & Tart Apple Cider is part of the Tree Top 100% Pure Pressed beverage line, which also includes Honeycrisp Apple Juice and 3 Apple Blend Juice. The 100% Pure Pressed line is available year-round across the Western U.S. in 64-oz. bottles. The SRP is $2.99-$3.99.

Keep reading: