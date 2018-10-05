IDDBA Names 2018-19 Officers And Board Of Directors

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announced its 2018-19 officers and board of directors at its annual business meeting, held in Rosemont, Illinois.

Rick Findlay, VP of fresh for Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, assumes the role of chairman of the board. He has served on the board of directors since 2012 and has been involved in many committees. Erik Waterkotte, senior director of sales at Columbus Craft Meats, will continue to serve on the board as past chairman.



Other officers for 2018-19 are:

Executive vice chairman: Gaetano Auricchio, EVP, BelGioioso Cheese Inc.

Vice chairman: Dotty VanderMolen, Midwest director-fresh, Advantage Fresh

Treasurer: Dominique Delugeau, SVP-specialty cheese, deli and marketing, Saputo Specialty Cheese

Elected to serve three-year terms on the board are: Darryl Bacon, Casey’s General Stores Inc.; Jody Barrick, Supervalu Inc.; Josh Bickford, Clyde’s Donuts; Eric Le Blanc, Tyson Foods Inc.; Christian Lewis, Hubert Co.; Michelle Lieszkovszky, Butterball LLC; Tammy Kampsula, Giant Eagle Inc.; and Dotty VanderMolen, Advantage Fresh.

Additional members of the 2018-19 board are: Steve Buffington, Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.; Carter Califri, Norseland Inc.; Curt Coolidge, Superior Cake Products Inc./Hostess Brands LLC; Linda Duwve, Emmi Roth USA; Suzanne Fanning, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; Alan Hamer, Stefano Foods Inc./Smithfield Foods; Jewel Hunt, Albertsons Cos.; Jennifer Johnson, Hormel Foods Corp.; Tom LaRochelle, Lactalis American Group Inc.; Carmela Serebryany-Harris, Upper Crust Ltd.; Peter Sirgy, Reser’s Fine Foods; David Stearle, Land O’ Lakes; Jerry Suter, Weston Foods Inc.; and John Wellenzohn, Rich Products Corp.

