Piggly Wiggly Alabama Becomes First Retail Partner For IPro Systems

Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. has teamed up with iPro Systems to offer new marketing and analytic opportunities to the 275 stores in the Piggly Wiggly Alabama co-op.

Bessemer-based Piggly Wiggly Alabama is a full-service market supply co-op with estimated sales of more than $700 million. With the onboarding of iPro Systems technology—built specifically for independent grocery stores—PWADC will be able to offer its co-op members robust promotional-revenue billing service, management of scan-based promotions, and access to valuable operational analytics.

Using scan technology, Piggly Wiggly retailers can offer sales and discounts based on what a consumer is buying at point of sale, providing new ways to save shoppers money, according to the companies.

“We are excited about opening a new channel for our retailers to become more competitive in their marketplace, and iPro is the best program available to accomplish this,” said PWADC CEO David Bullard.

This partnership with Piggly Wiggly Alabama is the first between iPro Systems and a supermarket supplier. When all 275 PWADC stores are participating in the program, the total number of iPro stores will be more than 1,300.

Hendersonville, Tennessee-based iPro Systems began in 2009, giving independent retailers a way to capture scan data for promotional deals offered from manufacturers. The company works with retailers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and suppliers in the independent grocery industry to help them all manage promotional funds. It takes the large amounts of data available through register transactions and produces actionable data for both retailers and manufacturers.

