Kentucky’s Economy Remains A Mixed Bag, Depending On Locale

by Stacy Weichel/contributing writer

Kentucky is known for horse racing, bluegrass music, bourbon and moonshine, indicative of its mixture of different industries, landscapes and economies.

Economically, Kentucky is a state that changes from county to county and city to city. One may be booming, and not far away, another is struggling to keep its only grocery store open.

There are thriving metropolises like the Golden Triangle, which includes the Lexington, Louisville and northern Kentucky/Cincinnati areas, and has more than 50 percent of the state’s population. Then there are rural areas where the residents don’t yet have access to broadband internet services.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate looks similar to the national average, coming in at 4.2 percent. But that number is not necessarily realistic.

Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation (KRF) and executive director of the Kentucky Grocers & Convenience Store Association (KGCSA), says that the “4.2 is a little misleading, as it probably is in a lot of states. Our major metropolitan areas have very low unemployment; there are ‘help wanted’ and ‘now hiring’ signs out everywhere. But we do have pockets in the state that are still at a double-digit unemployment rate, especially in the Appalachia regions.”

There, he said, “it is still pretty bad. Jobs are not very available.”

The real unemployment rate is closer to 8.2 percent, possibly higher. The numbers are skewed because of the people who have dropped out of the job market; may have been put on disability; or may live in such a rural area that they are not counted to begin with.

Another problem plaguing the Kentucky economy and unemployment rate is opioid addiction. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 97 opioid prescriptions written for every 100 persons in Kentucky, which is 24 more than the national average of 73 per 100 persons.

Economy, however, is growing

Even with areas of high unemployment, the Kentucky economy is still growing.

One boost that will be coming to the state is from Amazon, which has chosen northern Kentucky to build its major cargo hub adjacent to the Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport. The hub will employ more than 2,700 people, with 600 of those jobs being full-time, and have more than 3 million s.f. of space when finished. Amazon already operates 11 fulfillment centers in the state, employing more than 7,000 people.

Other major employers in the state are in the logistics industry with UPS, which also has a hub at the Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport; the automotive industry with the Ford assembly plant in Louisville; and, like many places, the healthcare sector.

There also is a major push to expand broadband internet service to the very rural areas of Kentucky by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Hilda Legg, state director of Kentucky. Legg has years of experience advocating for broadband in rural areas after running her own company that focused on this area, as well as serving under the George W. Bush Administration in the role of administrator for rural utilities service.

Griffin said that Legg “is very big on broadband expansion, so that has been a major push. I know our governor (Matt Bevin) is a very supportive of that as well. The idea is that if we can get broadband pushed out into the rural areas of the state, that would help bring in some industry and some jobs.”

When speaking with Kentucky Living magazine, Legg said, “I think that every aspect of the rural electrification customer, every aspect of their lives can be enhanced with better connectivity to the internet and to the opportunities that brings…The thing that I think is really important for the rural electrics to understand is that their future customers will not live in our rural community without true, high-speed broadband connectivity. And so I think it becomes incumbent upon all of us to care about the future of rural communities, to understand that infrastructure truly is the farm to market roads that we needed decades ago, it’s the connection to the information highway.”

Another area of economic growth is the grocery industry. Griffin said the population is still growing, and “people need to eat.”

Grocers leading the way include Kroger and Walmart, as well as Houchens Industries in Bowling Green.

“Kroger, with its headquarters right across the river in Cincinnati, is a major player in a lot of the markets. Then, once you go south into Bowling Green, Houchens has more of a footprint,” he said.

Houchens operates more than 400 grocery, convenience and neighborhood market stores in 16 states. Its banners include IGA, IGA Express, Crossroads IGA, Food Giant and Save-A-Lot.

According to a May 3 article in the Lexington Herald Leader, Houchens is building a Crossroads IGA in Citation Village, a new shopping center at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Leestown Road. Jeff Grinstead, division manager for Houchens, told the paper that it will be the first Houchens store in the Lexington area and that the company is looking at locations for more stores.

The Crossroads IGA will be about 11,000 s.f. and feature typical grocer departments as well as grab-and-go deli items like chicken, ribs, housemade sandwiches and salads. The store also will have a a Which Wich sandwich shop inside, gas pumps outside and a selection of convenience-type items.

In larger cities like Lexington, grocery competitors include Trader Joe’s, Meijer, Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market and Aldi.

Griffin also believes there is room for independent grocers to grow; they just have to find a niche that speaks to customers, he says.

“We’ve got some independents that are still doing a bang-up job out there. Some of them are in rural areas where Walmart or Kroger don’t touch yet; some are in big cities, and they’re doing okay, too. It’s just finding that niche and having that good customer base and providing good service.”

One independent grocer that has found a niche is Valu Market, which operates four stores in Louisville. Valu Market started offering grocery delivery services long before the competition.

“They were almost ahead of their time, they’ve been doing it so long,” said Griffin.

One of the challenges independent grocers face is that “people don’t mind hopping in a car and driving 30 to 45 minutes to get to a larger metropolitan area and doing all their grocery shopping or clothes shopping,” Griffin said. “Every Saturday morning they’re off to Lexington or Florence or Louisville or wherever.”

That’s because “Kentucky’s consumer still wants cheap food,” he added, and they believe they can find that, as well as more selection, in larger towns and cities.

There is evidence that their mindset is changing some, perhaps putting more emphasis on quality instead of quantity as well as good taste, he said, but grocers still must contend with the reality that, “for the most part, folks still expect groceries to be pretty inexpensive.”

This is not wholly unexpected in a state where the cost of living and the average household income are both lower than the national averages.

The average household income is $48,000, putting Kentucky among the five states with the lowest incomes in the U.S. Its average income is about $10,000 under the national average. It is also is the fifth-highest state for poverty levels in the country.

One thing that has helped with the cost of groceries is the availability of store brands.

Griffin said, “I think the perception now from the consumer of that private label brand being of lesser quality has gone by the wayside now. I think consumers are surprised that a store brand product tastes just as good as a national brand product. And they’re less expensive. That’s helped grocers to stock the shelves and move those items as well. Which I think is a good thing.”

Legislative focus is still on taxes

Last year, there was talk of sales tax being added to groceries, and this is still a possibility when the general assembly reconvenes in January 2019.

During the January 2018 session, the state did pass sales tax reform legislation that expanded sales tax to services. This is the first year since 2005 that there have been significant changes to Kentucky’s tax code.

Griffin said, “For the first time they expanded the base to some services; not all, but some. And it’s a very specific list. Admission to events, golf course fees, veterinary services…Fortunately for us, they did not tax groceries. In Kentucky groceries are still tax-exempt.”

If the general assembly decides to start taxing groceries during the next session, it could impact Kentuckians in a negative way. However, the state is looking to Tennessee’s example of no state income tax and having only a sales tax. This would put money back into Kentucky consumers’ pockets and give them the ability to decide where they want their money to go.

Kentucky’s tax reforms also allow merchants to collect sales tax from out-of-state sellers.

In terms of federal legislation, Griffin says the state is keeping an eye on the tax reform that went into effect in December 2017 and how it is affecting businesses within the state.

He believes it “will end up being a mixed bag, I think, depending on the size and structure of your operation.”

Also on the federal level, Kentucky is watching the Farm Bill negotiations closely.

Griffin said other major issues of concern for members of the food industry in Kentucky and nationally are swipe fee reform as well as tariffs, trade and transportation.

