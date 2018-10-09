Food Lion Completes $91.7 Million Investment In Roanoke-Area Stores

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Food Lion will unveil what it says is a new, easier shopping experience at its stores across the greater Roanoke, Virginia, area.

The company made a $91.7 million capital investment in its 63 area stores this year, which included remodeling the stores, hiring nearly 2,000 additional associates and giving back to local communities by donating two mobile food trucks to area food banks.

“Roanoke is very special to Food Lion,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “We’ve been part of the fabric of this community for 40 years, opening our first store in Martinsville, Virginia. A lot has changed since we opened our first store in this market. We’ve created a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities. From our expanded variety and product assortment, newly reorganized stores, new signage to a more efficient check-out experience, every change we’ve made will make it easier for our customers to find fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day.”

Each store will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Oct. 10, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. As part of the celebration, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free thermal tote bag and mystery gift card valued between $10 and $250. Later that afternoon at 5 p.m., the first 100 customers will get a free Food Lion branded bamboo cutting board.

Among the changes Food Lion says customers will see are:

Expanded variety and assortment across departments relevant to customers in each store, such as more locally produced items in the “Local Goodness” section, an expanded variety of craft beer, limited reserve wines, and more natural, organic and gluten-free items;

Fresh produce and meat backed by Food Lion’s double-your-money-back guarantee and a selection of Nature’s Place beef and other items:

Hand-battered chicken and in-store cut fruit and vegetables at select stores;

A greater selection of complete meals for families and a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses;

New signage and groupings of like products;

A more efficient checkout process;

Improved quality and freshness of products throughout the store;

Low prices on thousands of items across all departments;

Thirteen of the 63 stores also feature walk-in garden coolers designed to keep produce fresher longer. Twelve stores in the market now include a wing bar assortment for customers looking for hot, quick meal solutions.

“We not only invested in our stores, we also invested in promoting great associates and hiring promising new talent,” added Ham. “It’s also why, as part of our grand re-opening celebrations, we’re partnering with the Feeding America of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve. We will donate two new mobile food trucks to both food banks so they can nourish hungry families with fresh items. Giving back to our communities is something we’re just as passionate about as serving our customers every day in our stores.”

With the completion of this market, Food Lion has remodeled 712 of its 1,030 stores in the last four years. The company completed renovating 105 stores in the greater Norfolk, Virginia, market in August.

Keep reading: