North American Meat Institute Elects New Officers

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) elected six new officers during its annual meeting, held Oct. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Joe Maas, VP of manufacturing and production at JTM Food Group, will serve as chairman, and Warren Panico, president and CEO of Bar-S Foods Co., will serve as vice chairman.

Brad McDowell, president of AB Foods LLC at Agri Beef Co., will serve as treasurer, and Steve Van Lannen, president and COO, American Foods Group LLC, has been selected to serve as secretary. John Vatri, VP of operations at Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd., will serve as immediate past chairman.

NAMI membership elected Julie Anna Potts as president of the organization, succeeding retiring President and CEO Barry Carpenter.

“I look forward to working with the new officers, the board of directors and the Meat Institute membership to respond to key industry priorities in the year ahead,” said Potts. “Their collective expertise will provide guidance to the Meat Institute and to the entire industry to ensure that we work together to advance our common interests and to achieve our shared goals.”

NAMI’s board of directors is comprised of industry leaders representing the organization’s packer, processor and supplier member companies.

