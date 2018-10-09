NatureSweet Elevates McErlean To VP Of Sales

NatureSweet, a grower of fresh tomatoes, has promoted seasoned sales executive Jim McErlean to VP of sales. McErlean joined NatureSweet in May 2018 and managed the Albertson’s relationship. In his new position, he is responsible for establishing sales targets to meet NatureSweet’s objectives, as well as developing strategic sales plans to promote growth. He will continue to report directly to Chief Commercial Officer Justin Lambeth.

“I am thrilled about this new opportunity at NatureSweet, a pioneer in the tomato and produce industry,” said McErlean. “I was attracted by the company’s sustainable greenhouse growing practices, strong potential for growth and its commitment to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on local communities.”

Prior to joining NatureSweet, McErlean worked for Fresh Express/Chiquita for two decades, most recently as the VP of sales and national accounts. Prior to that, he worked in various sales leadership roles with Dole, Pepsi and Unilever.

“Jim brings a depth of experience to this role as the leader of our sales team,” said Lambeth. “He is extremely well-suited to help guide NatureSweet through the emerging economy of the produce industry, while accelerating our growth and reinforcing the strength of our brand, unparalleled product quality, and leadership position.”

McErlean and his wife Laurie have four adult children and live in the suburbs of Chicago.

Keep reading: