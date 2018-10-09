Schnucks Sets Reopening Dates For Nine Acquired Shop ‘n Save Stores

Schnuck Markets Inc. has set opening dates and regular operating hours for nine of 20 recently acquired Shop ‘n Save locations (19 supermarkets and one standalone pharmacy) in the St. Louis, Missouri, metropolitan area. Each store will be closed for about two and a half days before reopening as Schnucks. During the transition, Schnucks will switch out point-of-sale systems, rebrand signage and restock merchandise. More significant remodeling is scheduled to take place in the near future.

“We know that customers want to quickly return to their neighborhood store to shop for their families, so our teams will be working around the clock to transition these stores in a period of just 63 hours each, and we’ll focus on more extensive upgrades in the coming months,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock. “While the transition will take place quickly, we want customers to know that on day one they can expect to see fully stocked shelves, and friendly, familiar faces, since many Shop ‘n Save employees at the acquired stores have accepted offers to join the Schnucks team.”

Opening dates and times:

Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.

7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie (regular store hours: 6 a.m. – midnight)

9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John (24 hours)

7057 Chippewa, Shrewsbury (6 a.m. – midnight)

Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters (5 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant (6 a.m. – midnight)

45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton (6 a.m. – midnight)

Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.

60 Harvester Square, St. Charles (6 a.m. – midnight)

10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann (24 hours)

1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold (6 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

Existing pharmacy customers will still be able to drop off and pick up prescriptions between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the transitions. Pharmacy customers should check in with store security who will escort them to the pharmacy. At the St. John, Fenton and St. Charles stores, customers also have the option of visiting the drive-through pharmacy lanes.

Schnucks says it is continuing to evaluate operational requirements for all acquired fuel centers, and as a result, has not yet set opening dates for the fuel centers at the St. Ann and St. John stores.

Opening dates for the remaining 11 acquired locations will be announced in the near future.

Keep reading: