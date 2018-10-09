SpartanNash Co. promoted Joseph McQuesten, formerly VP, center store merchandising, to SVP, center store and fresh merchandising, effective Oct. 8.

“As SpartanNash continues to expand its organic, local and fresh perimeter offerings to meet our customers’ growing appetite for quality produce, meat, seafood, dairy, deli and all things quick and easy, we wanted to ensure our center store and fresh offerings are working together to provide our full range of customer solutions,” said Larry Pierce, EVP, merchandising and marketing. “Joe’s expertise in center store and experience with fresh merchandising make him ideally suited for this role as we continue to grow our offering.”

In his new role, McQuesten will lead SpartanNash’s merchandising center of excellence for both center store and fresh, developing retail programs for independent customers, national accounts and more than 135 corporate retail stores.

McQuesten joined SpartanNash in 2011 and served VP, center store merchandising, since 2014. In this role, he was responsible for category management, pharmacy merchandising, promotional programs, retail pricing and shelf implementation for both the company’s corporate retail stores and wholesale independent customers. Prior to this role, he served as the director of grocery, dairy and frozen merchandising.

Prior to joining SpartanNash, McQuesten was a division VP at Kmart, where he managed center store, fresh, marketing and operations for the Super K division. He has more than 30 years of center store and merchandising experience.

