7-Eleven Opening First Sports Venue Location At Texas Motor Speedway

7-Eleven Inc. is off to the races. The convenience retailer will open its first location at a professional sports venue this month.

The store will open at Texas Motor Speedway in time for the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR Playoff weekend from Oct. 27 until Nov. 5. The tripleheader features the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. The 7-Eleven store will operate 24 hours a day during race weeks beginning at 8 a.m. on the Saturday before the race and ending the following Monday at 4 p.m.

The on-site c-store will be the centerpiece of Texas Motor Speedway. 7-Eleven will become the “Official Convenience Store of Texas Motor Speedway,” and the two entities will collectively develop on-site and in-market promotions.

“7-Eleven customers are in a hurry and on the go. What better place to locate a store than at a major auto race track with fast cars and enthusiastic fans,” said Charles Bantos, 7-Eleven director of corporate development. “Opening a new store at Texas Motor Speedway allows us to meet them where they are and offer them the convenience they know and love during race weekends.”

The 5,000-s.f. store will be located on the Lone Star Circle inner ring road outside of the infield’s North Tunnel exit. Tram service will be offered to and from the store and will give customers access to all other tram stops located throughout the Texas Motor Speedway’s property. The store will carry 7-Eleven fan favorites, such as Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks, coffee, 7-Select private brand products and other popular items.

“We are proud to become the first-ever professional sports venue to have a permanent, full-service 7-Eleven convenience store on our property that will have the ability to provide multiple benefits to our fans throughout our major race weeks,” said Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage. “The store will be an outstanding source for our thousands of race-week campers that may be in need of any items, many of which will be specifically stocked to help fit their needs.”

