Fresh Cravings Organic Salsas Debut At Florida Publix Stores

FoodStory Brands, the company behind Fresh Cravings refrigerated salsa, is launching Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa in all Florida-based Publix Super Markets.

Fresh Cravings introduced its core refrigerated salsa line three years ago. This new line of Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa is available in Restaurant Style Mild, Medium and Hot varieties and Chunky Salsa Mild and Medium varieties—all in 16-oz. containers. Additionally, single serve options of the restaurant style salsa in mild and medium varieties with tortilla chips are available for grab-and-go snacking.

Fresh Cravings Organic is made in Southern California from certified organic ingredients including vine-ripened fresh tomatoes and vegetables. The small-batch recipes are never cooked or pasteurized.

“When creating Fresh Cravings Organic refrigerated salsa, we held tight to our mission to offer Americans better, healthier foods at affordable prices. We especially wanted to remove the cost-barrier so that more people can have access to fresh, organic foods,” said Jay Whitney, president of FoodStory Brands. “We have seen tremendous success with our core line of Fresh Cravings Salsa, and developing organic recipes was a natural next step. We are absolutely thrilled to be launching Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa with such an esteemed retailer as Publix.”

Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa joins the already established line of Fresh Cravings refrigerated salsa, which is available nationwide in the produce department of more than 5,000 stores. The brand also will make its debut at the PMA Fresh Summit in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 18–20 in booth No. 1246.

