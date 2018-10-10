Kroger And Home Chef Kick Off In-Store Meal Kit Rollout

The Kroger Co. and Home Chef have launched weekly rotating in-store meal kits at Kroger’s family of stores in select locations. The companies also will roll out a limited market test of the new Home Chef Express product, a quick-cook meal kit that ready to eat in about 15 minutes.

Home Chef’s meal kits will be available first at select locations in Illinois (Mariano’s), Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin (Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market). Kroger anticipates rolling out Home Chef meal kits to additional markets in 2019. Each week, there will be four meal kit options available at participating store locations. The same recipes also will be available to customers through homechef.com, where shoppers will find even more weekly variety.

“We are excited to introduce Home Chef’s new retail meal kits to our store customers,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “Offering a rotating menu of recipes is one more way we are providing our customers with innovative culinary experiences and choices. The Home Chef meal kits will redefine the way customers shop for, prep and cook their meals.”

“We’ve built a strong business helping people plan their meals in advance. We also know there are customers who want the convenience of a Home Chef meal, without having to plan ahead,” said Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef’s founder and CEO. “We’re excited to take this first step in revolutionizing mealtime by bringing Home Chef’s signature variety and great-tasting meals directly to Kroger customers. We are also looking forward to introducing our new line of Home Chef Express meal kits that address a major customer need—faster meals.”

The in-store meal kits will include Home Chef’s fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and recipes.

Home Chef menu (Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin)

Week of 10/8: Brasserie-Style Sirloin Steak, Breaded Italian Chicken, Blue Cheese and Smoked Almond Pork Chop, Adobo Chicken Enchiladas

Week of 10/15: Steak Strip Marsala Risotto, Chicken Chimichangas, Chimichurri Pork Tenderloin, Prosciutto and Sage Linguine

Week of 10/22: Steak Strip Chimichangas, Teriyaki Chicken Thighs with Smoked Almonds, Maple-Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Turkey Burrito Skillet

Home Chef Express menu (Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio)

Weeks of 10/8: Acapulco Steak Tacos, Mongolian Meatballs, Chicken Alfredo, Honey Butter Pork Chop

Week of 10/15 – Steak Stroganoff, Chicken Fajitas, Pork Spring Roll Bowl, Beef Chili

