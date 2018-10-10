Lakeview Farms Bringing Cheesecake Factory Desserts To Retail

Delphos, Ohio-based Lakeview Farms LLC , a manufacturer and marketer of refrigerated desserts, dips and specialty products, has entered into an agreement with The Cheesecake Factory to produce, market and sell The Cheesecake Factory At Home brand refrigerated desserts.

“We are pleased to be partnering with The Cheesecake Factory to bring truly decadent, ready-to-eat dessert options to consumers nationwide,” said Greg Klein, VP of marketing at Lakeview. “The Cheesecake Factory is a highly regarded restaurant with incredibly strong brand awareness across the U.S., and we are pleased to be part of their exciting new lineup of The Cheesecake Factory At Home retail products.”

The dessert line will be packaged in Cheesecake Factory brand packaging with stand-out graphics. The line includes layered desserts in four flavor combinations:

Vanilla Fudge Duet—vanilla bean pudding over dark chocolate fudge sauce

Chocolate Black-Out—Belgian chocolate pudding over dark chocolate fudge sauce

Salted Caramel Delight—salted caramel pudding over caramel sauce

Cake Batter Strawberry Royale—cake batter-flavored pudding over a sweet strawberry puree

Products will be available in two-count packages featuring the generous portion sizes that The Cheesecake Factory is famous for, says Lakeview.

The desserts will be available in the refrigerated dessert section at grocery stores beginning January 2019.

