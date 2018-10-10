Mama Biscuit’s Entering Walmart Stores Nationwide

Lesley Riley, also known as “Mama Biscuit,” is bringing her Mama Biscuit’s Gourmet Biscuits to Walmart shelves at 55 stores in nine states. The rollout started Oct. 8.

Mama Biscuit’s, based in Frederick, Maryland, is just three years old and was one of the 500 companies and 750 products invited to attend Walmart’s Open-Call event in June of 2017. With 15 full-time employees in a 7,700-s.f. manufacturing facility, Riley says she is committed to keeping jobs in Maryland.

“I think it’s important to hire local and keep manufacturing in Maryland while still expanding nationwide,” Riley explains. “Walmart’s investment into Mama Biscuit’s is a true testament to commitment to U.S. jobs, and I look forward to our partnership.”

In 2013, Walmart pledged to purchase approximately $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. The open call event, held every June, is one way the company supports this effort. At each day-long event, Walmart buyers choose from hundreds of local entrepreneurs, giving them an opportunity to develop their businesses further and possibly onto store shelves.

Mama Biscuit’s will offer Cinnamon Vanilla Cream and Blueberry Lemon Cream flavors in Walmart stores. Riley hopes to continue expanding into more Walmart stores across the country.

“Walmart is thrilled to see Mama Biscuit’s launching on our shelves. When we met Lesley at open call, we loved her passion for her work and her determination to manufacture her products in her home state,” explained Scott Gutche, senior director of U.S. manufacturing at Walmart. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new products to our shelves that our customers want and new jobs to our communities. Increasing domestic manufacturing will help create additional jobs in the U.S., and that’s good for American businesses.”

Mama Biscuit’s products also are available at Sam’s Clubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

In Maryland, Walmart serves customers at 60 retail units and online through Walmart Grocery Pickup, Walmart.com and Jet.com. It employs 18,554 associates in the state.

Mama Biscuit’s can be found in 200 stores on the East Coast but ships nationwide through its online shop. The shop offers more than 50 flavor combinations of both sweet and savory biscuits on a rotating basis, and all flavors can be made in a gluten-free version. Some of the top-selling flavors include Bananas Foster w/Salted Caramel Pecan-Praline, Chicken Pot Pie and Kahlua-Stuffed Brie.

