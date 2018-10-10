Tops Friendly Markets Launches Grocery Pickup At New York Locations

Tops Friendly Markets launched grocery pickup at three Western New York locations on Oct. 7. The service allows shoppers to order groceries online through Instacart at topsmarkets.com/instacart and then select a preferred pickup time frame (between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.) at the New York stores located at 4250 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg; 2351 Maple Road, Williamsville; and 890 Young Street, Tonawanda.

Once the store is selected, the customer can check out online. Instacart shoppers will shop the customers’ order and prepare it for pickup. When the order is ready, customers will receive a text which will include instructions for pickup and will let them know what designated pickup parking spot to park their vehicle. Upon arrival at the store, shoppers will text “here” to alert an associate that they have arrived, and their groceries will be brought out to their vehicle.

“This is yet another exciting expansion in Tops’ pickup and delivery services,” said Jill Sirica, manager of digital marketing. “We strive to continue to make our consumer experience easier and more convenient, and we are excited to bring this next evolution of service to our customers.”

Not only will shoppers be able to order the same fresh meat, seafood and produce selections they find in-store, but they also will be able to find more natural and organic products. A new feature of Tops’ online ordering service is a natural and organics store at topsorganics.com featuring thousands of certified organic, gluten-free and minimally processed products with national brands as well as the store’s own Full Circle brand of organics.

Tops Friendly Markets is headquartered in Williamsville, New York, and operates 169 full-service supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont, with five additional stores operated by franchisees.

