Aramark Northern Europe President Leading NACS Executive Committee

Frank Gleeson, president of Aramark Northern Europe, has been named the 2018-19 chairman for NACS, the National Association for Convenience Retailing. Gleeson began his one-year term this week at the NACS Show, which took place Oct. 7-10 in Las Vegas.

Gleeson joined Aramark in 2014 as managing director of food services Ireland and more recently served as COO of its Northern Europe group. Prior to Aramark, he was VP of retail for Statoil Ireland, and in 2005 he became the retail director for Topaz Energy Group, an importer and distributor of transport fuel in Ireland. There, Gleeson led a team responsible for the development and rollout of the Topaz brand in 2008, an integration of Shell and Statoil service stations, and the retail business of more than 340 sites.

As NACS’s chairman, Gleeson also leads the NACS Executive Committee. The retail members of the committee provide strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Newly elected committee members are:

Vice chairman, treasurer: Julie Jackowski, Casey’s General Stores Inc. (Ankeny, Iowa)

Vice chairman, legislative: Kevin Smartt, Kwik Chek Food Stores Inc. (Austin, Texas)

Vice chairman, member services: Jared Scheeler, The Hub Convenience Stores Inc. (Dickinson, North Dakota)

Vice chairman, convention: Richard Parry, Aloha Petroleum Ltd. (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Vice chairman, research: Andy Jones, Sprint Food Stores Inc. (Wrens, Georgia)

Vice chairman: Don Rhoads, The Convenience Group LLC (Vancouver, Washington)

Vice chairman: Ari Haseotes, Cumberland Farms Inc. (Westborough, Masschusetts)

Vice chairman, political engagement: Joe Sheetz, Sheetz Inc. (Altoona, Pennsylvania)

Previous NACS Chairman Rahim Budhwani (2016-17) of 6040 LLC (Birmingham, Alabama) also will serve on the executive committee.

NACS is led by a 30-member board of directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the board of directors.

During the NACS Show, the association named two new retail members to its board:

Anne Gauthier, St. Romain Oil Co. LLC (Mansura, Louisiana)

Nick Lacaillade, Certified Oil Co. (Columbus, Ohio)

Keep reading: