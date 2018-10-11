Choice Market Plans New Format With Autonomous Checkout

Denver, Colorado-based Choice Market has plans in the works for a “disruptive, multi-modal convenience store format” on the site of a former restaurant on Denver’s Colfax Avenue. Choice combines the operating hours, store size and transaction times of a traditional convenience store with the product selection of a natural grocery store and fast-casual restaurant.

The new format, Choice’s third location, will open during the second half of 2019. It will include a 2,700-s.f. Choice Market as well as fuel pumps, electric vehicle supercharging, a bike share terminal, electric scooter charging stations, a solar collection on the canopy and autonomous checkout. Customers will have the option to skip the checkout process by ordering and paying ahead via the Choice Mobile App, or checkout as they normally would at any other store.

To enable the autonomous checkout, Choice has partnered with AVA Retail, which uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and internet of things to track customer’s purchases within the store.

“Real convenience is what Choice Market is doing using our technology—offering their customers a truly automated experience,” says AVA CEO Atul Hirpara. “Retail is undergoing a major transformation. With the power of AVA’s technology, Choice Market is pioneering this transformation.”

Choice currently has one location open in downtown Denver and a second store which is under construction and will open in the second quarter of 2019 in south Denver. With the upcoming changes to liquor laws, Choice will be one of the first companies in Colorado to offer delivery of prepared foods, groceries and full strength beer in one transaction.

“There’s nothing more valuable than our customer’s time and we are really excited to offer this new format which allows them to combine several different shopping occasions in one stop, while providing them the option to skip the checkout process all together,” said Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice Market. “If customers cannot make it to the store, we will deliver any of our products to their doorstep within 45 mins. That is true convenience.”

To help facilitate the company’s growth, Choice has hired industry veteran John Varsames as its COO. Varsames has more than 30 years of experience with opening and operating natural groceries, including leadership positions at Wild Oats, Whole Foods and Alfalfas.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Choice Market team to help lead business operations and grow this exciting brand,” said Varsames. “Healthy convenience is a fast-growing segment, and our innovative approach will be a great addition to Colfax.”

Keep reading: