IGA Coca-Cola Institute Wins 2018 Brandon Hall Group Award

The IGA Coca-Cola Institute in late September won a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the “best unique or innovative learning and development program” category for a workplace-learning program that produces positive organizational outcomes in an innovative way.

Among hundreds of applicants from around the world, the Institute and other winning organizations were judged the best of the best for developing and deploying programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable and impactful business results.

The Institute provides learning resources for food retailers worldwide. As an educational organization, it serves more than 10,000 businesses with blended training programs that include 170 industry-specific online courses divided into eight different libraries. The Institute also provides retailers and associations with their own branded online corporate universities.

“Excellence Award winners personify innovation that drives business results. Our winners embrace the future and embrace change and the challenges that go with it,” said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “It is amazing in reviewing these entries how organizations—both large and small—work across functions to make human capital management a valuable asset that enables business success.”

The award entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

The IGA Coca-Cola Institute/ Retail Learning Institute offers online and classroom training that advance vocational and leadership development. The Institute manages and runs the online training for the National Grocers Association, among other industry groups, in addition to another 16 private programs. With this collection of online training programs, the Institute has served more than 10,000 retailers and provided learning to 184,000 students.

