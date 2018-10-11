NACS Chairman: Total Customer Focus Is Key To Growth

Convenience stores are constantly evolving to compete for consumer attention, said 2017-18 NACS Chairman Joe Sheetz during his keynote address at the NACS Show, which took place Oct. 7-10.

Whether it’s value menus, new food and beverage offers at a quick-service or fast-casual restaurant, e-commerce or new technologies that enhance the customer experience, “We compete against everyone who sells convenience, and increasingly that seems like everyone,” he said.

This higher level of competition today is what drives convenience stores to excel at delivering an experience like no other in food, fuel and retail.

“Competition is always exciting,” said Sheetz, president and CEO of Altoona, Pennsylvania-based Sheetz Inc., which operates more than 575 stores in six U.S. states. “Sure, we compete against each other, but we’re just as likely to help make each other better.”

The key to successfully competing in a crowded marketplace of food and retail formats is for retailers to focus on what they do best, essentially knowing why they exist. Sheetz, for example, focuses on three areas:

Fulfilling the immediate needs of convenience-demanding customers

“We need to know who our customers are and what types of food, drinks and experiences motivate them,” Sheetz said.

Whether it’s blue- and white-collar workers frequenting stores during the morning daypart, or parents and Millennials visiting c-stores for snacks, fuel and beverages, Sheetz develops specific messages and offers for each of these customers.

Meeting the needs of today’s convenience customer, says Sheetz, ultimately requires a focus on the total customer experience.

“Because we all sell the same types of items, I believe that more than ever the customer experience is what can differentiate us from every other channel,” he said, noting that technology can play a valuable role.

“All of this change has happened through the lens of fulfilling the convenience needs of our customers. And the key is to do it in a way where we make it easy for them to do business with us,” he said.

Making people’s lives easier

As the lines among food and retail channels continue to blur, convenience retailers are perhaps best suited to refocus their sites to make life easier for today’s time-starved customers—beginning with how their stores are designed.

“Running the same old stores isn’t going to cut it in the long run,” said Sheetz, explaining the company’s new store design strategy “is as close to starting over as you can get.”

New store features like drive-thrus and a bench seating area for customers waiting for foodservice orders reflect how Sheetz wants to make life easier for its customers.

Being dedicated to employees and communities

“We believe that we best serve our community when we are also serving our employees and their families,” said Sheetz.

The company offers a tuition reimbursement program and a new service that helps employees

complete their GED. In addition, Sheetz encourages its employees to give back to the community, whether through the company’s in-house charity, Sheetz For the Kidz, Special Olympics, or a charity of their choice.

“As an industry, we have a great story to tell about how we serve our communities as we serve our customers—everything from charitable giving to supporting local first responders as they work hard to take care of others,” said Sheetz. “Collectively we have done a better job of getting that message out, but great messaging is all about repetition. We need to keep telling that story about how the “C” in c-store stands for more than convenience: The “C” also stands for community and caring for the people in it.”

