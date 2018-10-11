The Wonderful Co. Surpasses $1B Spent Marketing Its Brands

The Wonderful Co., known for its Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos and POM Wonderful, has invested more than $1 billion over the past decade marketing its products to consumers across the globe.

This milestone, which Wonderful will celebrate at PMA Fresh Summit, “has made Wonderful Pistachios America’s No. 1 fastest-growing snack brand, Wonderful Halos America’s No. 1 most-loved healthy snack brand, and POM Wonderful America’s No. 1 selling item in super-premium juice,” the company says.

Wonderful adds that as a portfolio, this marketing investment has made it America’s fastest-growing CPG company, the No. 1 growth leader in all of produce, and the only multibillion-dollar company with double-digit growth sales. That’s according to data provided by market research firm IRI in a study released by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) measuring growth across all CPG categories.

While growth across retail has been limited for several years, the outlier until recently has been produce, which has now seen its own sales growth flatten to low single digits. Wonderful, however, says it has bucked that trend by branding commodities. Produce sales are rebounding, and Nielsen data shows that 71 percent of total produce dollar growth over the past five years has come from brands.

Wonderful invests heavily in marketing and creating integrated campaigns that have “helped evolve the consumer journey to produce.” This effort begins outside the store, with campaigns such as the Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ commercials featuring Stephen Colbert and other celebrities and the Wonderful Halos Good Choice Kid ads. The journey continues in store at the produce section, with point-of-sale presentations, including more than half a million POS displays last year alone.

“More than half of U.S. households buy a Wonderful product each year, and that’s a testament to our robust investment in marketing—now more than $1 billion in 10 years—as well as consumers’ growing desire for healthier options,” said Adam Cooper, Wonderful’s VP of marketing. “Snacking occasions are now overtaking meals. The Wonderful Company is leading the healthy snacking revolution, with groundbreaking campaigns that feature cultural moments and deliver broad-scale brand awareness that reaches consumers both outside and inside the store. We’ll continue to invest in our brands to drive healthy eating options for consumers and continued growth for our retail partners.”

This year will mark the company’s biggest investment yet of $130 million, so retailers and consumers can expect an even larger in-store program, as well as marketing that includes more digital and social media aspects and new partnerships with influencers.

