Albertsons Customers Raise Record $7.2M For ‘Hunger Is’ Campaign

Through the donations of customers, Albertsons Cos. and Albertsons Cos. Foundation’s Hunger Is fundraiser to fight childhood hunger in America raised a record $7.2 million in 30 days.

The 2018 campaign, which engaged communities to support their most vulnerable citizens, raised enough to provide 22 million breakfasts for kids in the 2,300-plus communities in which Albertsons operates.

“I am blown away by the generosity of our customers,” said Albertsons Cos. President and CEO Jim Donald. “Their donations will fund 22 million breakfasts to kids in need and help us ‘Make Every Day a Better Day’ in the communities we serve. Together, through one- and two-dollar donations at a time, we are having a tremendous impact on the lives and the futures of young people.”

Throughout September, many of the company’s stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme Markets, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Pavilions, Star Market and others accepted Hunger Is donations at checkout. All donations will benefit hunger relief organizations in the communities in which they were raised and will be extended in the form of grants.

Since the 2014 inception of the Hunger Is campaign, the initiative has had the following impacts on childhood hunger in America:

$30.2 million raised and donated to hunger relief programs across the U.S.

77 million breakfasts made possible for kids in need

200,000 kids’ lives touched each year

281 organizations and food banks awarded Hunger Is grants to connect children to healthy food in their communities

Funds from previous campaigns were granted to more than 270 organizations that perform critical work in battling childhood hunger. Organizations receiving Hunger Is funds are chosen by stores in cooperation with the Hunger Is Advisory Committee (HIAC) and Albertsons Cos. Foundation. The HIAC is comprised of leaders from the hunger advocacy organizations including Feeding America, Food Research & Action Center, Hunger Free America, Share Our Strength and WhyHunger.

Keep reading: