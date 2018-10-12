Evo Hemp Expands Retail Footprint With Whole Foods, H-E-B

Evo Hemp, a Colorado-based hemp food company and maker of the Hemp Bar, will be expanding its retail footprint into an additional 105 Whole Foods stores in the Northeastern U.S., Northern California and the Pacific Northwest in January 2019, effectively doubling its Whole Foods distribution network. The company also has signed a distribution deal with 122 H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, making its hemp products available in more than 4,000 retail outlets nationwide.

This news comes on the heels of Evo Hemp announcing a new line of CBD extracts and soft gel capsules made with organic hemp grown by Native American hemp activist Alex White Plume on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation of South Dakota.

“The hemp industry is slated to grow to $1.8 billion in sales by 2020, led by hemp food, body care and CBD-based products,” said Evo Hemp co-founder Jourdan Samel. “We are on pace to have Evo Hemp products in more than 8,000 stores by 2020.”

Evo Hemp launched six years ago with its line of fruit and nut Hemp Bars, a raw superfood bar, and has expanded its offerings to protein powder, protein bars, hemp oil, hemp extracts and hemp hearts. All Evo Hemp products are made from 100 percent U.S.-grown hemp.

Evo Hemp’s mission is to help facilitate the American industrial hemp movement by supporting nonprofit organizations working to get hemp farming legislation passed in the U.S. They’ve also partnered with local farmers in Colorado and South Dakota to grow some of the first hemp crops on U.S. soil in over 60 years.

“Our goal is to use industrial hemp to empower small U.S. farmers and revitalize poor farming communities,” said Samel.

