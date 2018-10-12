L.H. Hayward & Co. Acquires New Orleans-Based Gulf Coast Blenders

L.H. Hayward & Co., the 95-year-old packager of Camellia Brand beans, peas and lentils, has acquired Gulf Coast Blenders, a New Orleans-based company that produces dry ingredient blends and mixes. L.H. Hayward will take over operations for Gulf Coast Blenders effective immediately. The acquisition of Gulf Coast Blenders is part of L.H. Hayward’s ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio.

“We’re thrilled to welcome into our family an organization with the same dedication to quality and excellence as Camellia Brand,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of L.H. Hayward & Co. “For years, Gulf Coast Blenders has earned an outstanding reputation for producing premium quality custom dry ingredient blends for the city of New Orleans and beyond. Our intention is to both continue this tradition and expand distribution for others to enjoy the products we produce.”

For almost 28 years, Gulf Coast Blenders has produced spices, seasonings, and fish and chicken fry mixes in line with traditional New Orleans cuisine. Founded in New Orleans in 1923, Camellia Brand is best known for its red kidney beans.

“Gulf Coast Blenders has been my heart and soul for years and I’ll continue to remain active in the business,” said CJ Gallo, former owner and CEO of Gulf Coast Blenders. “Selling was a difficult decision, but Camellia Brand’s dedication to tradition, high-quality products and bringing people together made the decision easier. I have no doubt that Camellia will continue to thrive in New Orleans and across the U.S., and it excites me that more consumers will be able to enjoy the blends and mixes I’ve dedicated much of my life to.”

Camellia Brand packages 19 different non-GMO certified, 100 percent U.S.-farmed beans, peas and lentils that are washed six times and rank above USDA grade in quality and freshness, no soaking necessary.

Keep reading: