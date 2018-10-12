Tyson Foods Inc. and NACS, the National Association of Convenience Stores, partnered during the NACS show in Las Vegas to donate a truckload of protein totaling 35,000 lbs. to Three Square Food Bank to help fight hunger in Southern Nevada.

Three Square will distribute the donated food, which is equivalent to 140,000 servings, through its service network of more than 1,600 community partners to reach struggling individuals and families at risk of hunger.

“No one in our community should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Brian Burton, Three Square president and CEO. “This donation will provide a valuable protein boost to the individuals who rely on Three Square. We cannot thank Tyson Foods and the National Association of Convenience Stores enough for helping us continue to provide relief to our hungry neighbors.”

“We truly believe that c-store doesn’t just stand for convenience store—it also stands for community store, and we are proud to join Tyson Foods in supporting the Las Vegas community that we call home this week during the NACS Show in Las Vegas,” said Jeff Lenard, VP of NACS’ strategic industry initiatives.

Tyson partners with Feeding America, Share Our Strength and Lift Up America to raise awareness and help feed the hungry across the nation. Since 2000, Tyson Foods has donated more than 100 million pounds of protein in the U.S.

In 2015, Tyson Foods renewed its commitment to hunger relief by pledging $50 million in cash and in-kind donations by 2020 in the fight against hunger, with a special focus on innovative initiatives at the local level.

“Partnering with organizations like Three Square Food Bank and NACS is important to us in raising awareness about food insecurity in communities all around the U.S.,” said Mark Purvis, VP, convenience sales for Tyson Foods. “In this community alone, Three Square served more than 37 million meals last year. We’re honored to support those extraordinary efforts.”

Keep reading: