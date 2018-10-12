Walmart, Sam’s Club To Provide $2.5M For Hurricane Michael Recovery

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $1.5 million of cash and in-kind support for relief and recovery. In addition, $1 million from the Walmart 2018 Hurricane Relief Fund held at Foundation For The Carolinas will support Red Cross efforts for those most impacted in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“Our friends and family in the Florida Panhandle are experiencing tremendous loss as a result of this catastrophic storm,” said Dan Bartlett, EVP of corporate affairs for Walmart. “We are actively supporting local relief efforts and will continue to help communities as they recover.”

This commitment will support organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope to help meet the needs of those affected by Hurricane Michael. In addition, Walmart customers will have the opportunity to give online as part of the Walmart 2018 Hurricane Relief Fund at Foundation For The Carolinas, helping communities within the U.S. with hurricane relief and recovery needs. All funds donated through the donation site will go into a donor advised fund being managed by Foundation For The Carolinas and will be granted out from that fund for hurricane relief to nonprofits.

In emergencies like this the company’s first priority is the safety of associates.

Walmart and Sam’s Club also are providing support to associates who have been impacted by setting up support centers in the affected areas and calling associates to conduct wellness checks.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million—in addition to last year’s hurricane response of more than $38 million—since 2005 in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.

