C&S Wholesale Grocers Appoints Smith Chief Supply Chain Officer

C&S Wholesale Grocers has appointed Chris Smith as its chief supply chain officer effective Oct 15. Smith leads all operations and transportation teams, working across the organization to enhance the customer experience.

C&S welcomes Smith into its lead logistics role as Peter Fiore, EVP of distribution, plans to retire at the end of 2018 following 26 years of service to the company and more than 40 years in the grocery industry.

“Smith is a hands-on leader who believes in supporting and coaching his team,” said Mike Duffy, C&S CEO. “His significant logistics experience and positive approach to leadership will be tremendous assets as we execute on future initiatives.”

A supply chain and distribution executive with a finance background, Smith brings more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience to the role. He is joining C&S from McKesson, where he has spent 13 years in senior leadership for the U.S. distribution business and, most recently, held the position of SVP of the Northeast region. Prior to McKesson, Smith spent 12 years with The Home Depot in progressive logistics and finance leadership roles.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the lead supply chain company in the food industry,” said Smith. “The expertise of the C&S team is a valuable asset to independently owned retailers and national supermarket chains, and I look forward to working toward our mutual successes.”

Smith currently serves on the board of directors for Cancer Support Community of Walnut Creek, California, and the Supply Chain Leaders in Action (SCLA). He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., based in Keene, New Hampshire, was founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores. C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.

