NJFC CEO Makes Top 25 List Of Leading Women Entrepreneurs

Linda M. Doherty, New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) president and CEO, was named one of the Top 25 Leading Women Brand Builders of 2018 by Leading Women Entrepreneurs (LWE). The Top 25 women were selected from thousands of nominations based on their business acumen and ability to both influence and inspire within their industries.

Doherty serves on the NJFC, a Trenton-based business trade association representing supermarkets, convenience stores and the food distribution industry in New Jersey. She is considered a food policy expert and was named a 2017 and 2018 Top 100 Policymaker by Insider NJ, 2017 Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey by NJBIZ, 2016 Female Executive of the Year by The Griffin Report and has received the Excellence in Leadership Award from the board of directors of NJFC.

She serves as chair of the State WIC Advisory Committee, vice chair of New Jersey Clean Communities Council, strategic board member of the Food Processors Association, member of Trenton Rescue Mission Senior Executive Council, sector representative on Infrastructure Advisory Committee and member of New Jersey Child Labor Law Enforcement Advisory Board.

Linda Wellbrock, founder of LWE, says, “The honorees are amazing role models representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business. It’s true that women have more external challenges to overcome than their male counterparts. Regardless of gender, the to-do list will always continue to grow longer, resulting in an overwhelming, constant grind and the feeling that one’s goals are increasingly out of reach. The Top 25 Recognition events are a platform for showcasing leaders who excel in innovation and advocacy and who made it to the top regardless of the challenges.”

LWE is a networking organization that recognizes outstanding women in business and strives for their overall advancement. LWE connects and promotes high-level women entrepreneurs and executives through media partnerships and provides strategic networking, educational events and retreats. The organization’s mission is to create a sustainable, ongoing environment that brings leaders together and showcases its attributes and contributions.

Keep reading: