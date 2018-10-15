Publix Charities Donates $250K For Hurricane Michael Recovery

Publix Super Markets Charities is making an initial $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross and United Way to help fund relief efforts for areas impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Additionally, Publix is offering customers and associates a way to directly assist those affected. This program comes on the heels of recent efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Customers may donate any amount by adding it to their grocery totals when checking out at Publix registers. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Michael relief efforts. Donations will enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Publix has not yet set an end date for the program and will base its duration on customer response.

“Our communities are part of the Publix family,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations. “It’s our privilege to support disaster recovery efforts, and donations to the American Red Cross help us reach those in need.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 195,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. The company has 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Keep reading: