Stop & Shop Launches Advertising Campaign With Real Customers

Stop & Shop has partnered with customer agency C Space to launch an advertising campaign titled “You Got It.” The campaign launched on TV, radio, online and out-of-home on Oct. 5 in Connecticut, and on Oct. 8 in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.



Rather than actors, the documentary-style ads feature real customers filmed amidst the happy chaos of their daily lives. Designed to embrace the reality of busy routines as they juggle kids and work, the campaign offers a genuine look at how the store helps them get it all done so they can spend more time with their families.

“We wanted to connect directly with our customers in a meaningful way with this campaign and to let them know that we really understand and care about them,” said Whitney Hardy, SVP, CMO of Stop & Shop. “Our customers are at the core of the change that’s underway at Stop & Shop. Everything we’re doing from our creative to new in-store features is centered around making things easier for them so that they can enjoy what matters most.”

C Space developed a tool called the “empathy engine,” which was used to inform the campaign and includes a community of several hundred Stop & Shop customers available 24/7 to offer real opinions and insight. Insight around the changing needs of Stop & Shop customers gained from a range of research, from Stop & Shop’s own research to C Space’s empathy engine, were the driving force behind larger scale changes for the brand as Stop & Shop unveiled a new look and enhanced store format at 21 stores in Greater Hartford last week.

“Stop & Shop wanted to do something unexpected. We’re not an ad agency. We’re a customer agency. Real life is what we do best. So that’s what we gave them,” said Franco Bonadio, chief creative officer at C Space. “We believe that the customer experience encompasses everything from in-store to ads. Stop & Shop is forging an emotional connection with their customers by choosing to partner directly with them as opposed to advertising at them.”

With plans to update its 400-plus stores across the Northeast, the brand is committed to reshaping its entire shopping experience around the customer as it repositions for future success.

Stop & Shop is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that employs more than 61,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

C Space is a global customer agency headquartered in Boston, London and Shanghai, with offices in New York, San Francisco and Mexico City.

