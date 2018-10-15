Toufayan Bakeries Celebrates 50 Years Of Baking Bread

New Jersey-based Toufayan Bakeries, one of the largest family-owned commercial bakeries in America, celebrated 50 years of business in the U.S. in October with a special community event featuring employees, Ridgefield Mayor Anthony Suarez, business partners and guests.

The event, dubbed “50 Years of Flour Power,” was a surprise for the company’s founder Harry Toufayan, who now runs the business with his three adult children. The Toufayan family oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution. He also marked this milestone anniversary with a $50,000 sponsorship of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, an international exposition of living cultural heritage annually produced outdoors on the National Mall of the U.S. in Washington, D.C., by the Smithsonian Institution’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

The Toufayan family has been baking breads since 1926, the year their first bakery opened. Still family-owned more than 90 years later, Toufayan produces more than 100 varieties of baked goods daily, including flatbread, pitas, bagels, snackslow-carb bagels and gluten-free wraps as well as organic breads, organic sprouted whole wheat pita and USDA Certified Organic Naan.

In addition to its corporate headquarters and pita plant in Ridgefield, New Jersey, Toufayan also operates two bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, Florida.

