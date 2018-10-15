Wakefern, AWG Make This Year’s NCB Co-Op 100 List

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), which provides banking solutions for cooperatives and their members nationwide, released its annual NCB Co-op 100 on Oct. 15, listing the nation’s top 100 revenue-earning cooperative businesses. In 2017, these businesses posted revenue totaling approximately $214.4 billion. The NCB Co-op 100 remains the only annual report of its kind to track the profits and successes of cooperative businesses in the U.S., the company says.

“The economic impact of cooperatives is critical to our economy,” said Charles E. Snyder, president and CEO of National Cooperative Bank. “Cooperatives can be seen in just about every industry across America, including local food, finance, housing and energy. Whether it is bringing affordable homeownership through a housing cooperative, fresh local food through a food co-op or electricity through a rural electric co-op, cooperatives strengthen communities.”

The following are the top revenue producers in 2017 for the NCB Co-op 100’s grocery and agriculture sectors:

Grocery:

Wakefern Food Corp. / Shoprite , based in Keasbey, New Jersey, reported $12.9 billion in revenue, earning the fourth ranking this year.

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. , based in Kansas City, Kansas, reported revenue of $9.7 billion and earned the fifth position on the list.

Agriculture:

CHS Inc. , based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota reported $31.9 billion in revenues in 2017 and maintained its first place position on the NCB Co-op 100 list.

Dairy Farmers of America , based in Kansas City, Missouri, reported $14.7 billion in revenues, earning the No. 2 ranking this year.

While the companies and rankings change each year, the cooperative sector continues to advance, playing an increasingly influential role in the national and global economy, says NCB.

