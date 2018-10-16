Albertsons Cos. Debuts Its Online Marketplace For Third-Party Sellers

Albertsons Cos. has launched its online marketplace, moreforu.com, powered by Mirakl, a global marketplace solutions provider.

The marketplace will offer customers the ability to discover more specialty food items alongside beauty and wellness products from a network of third-party sellers. With a focus on natural, organic, ethnic and alternative products, Albertsons aims to provide a unique experience that showcases hard-to-find products.

The launch of the marketplace is a central part of Albertsons’ initiative to “accelerate its ability to address trending markets and offer hot new products,” the company says. The data collected from the marketplace will help identify shifting consumer interests, regionally specific shopping needs and new food trends, allowing the retailer to identify new customer needs and rapidly respond by adding assortment from its network of sellers.

For vendors, this new platform introduces a digital onboarding experience that offers fast access to Albertsons’ customer base. This allows smaller businesses to showcase their products on a wider scale than they could have achieved alone. The proprietary data gathered from the site will not only help Albertsons Cos. evaluate what innovative products to stock in the stores, but also give vendors insight into regions where they may consider investing in building distribution.

“At Albertsons Cos., we’re making rapid strides to build digital capabilities that serve our customers and show our determination to play a prominent role in the digital food and wellness ecosystem,” said Narayan Iyengar, SVP of digital marketing and e-commerce. “The online marketplace provides our customers access to hard-to-find items, increases exposure for partner products, and gives us critical data regarding demand for emerging food and wellness trends. We selected Mirakl for its superior technology and marketplace expertise. The Mirakl team, and McFadyen Digital’s team, have been instrumental in achieving our launch goals.”

“By choosing the online marketplace model, Albertsons Cos. is truly distinguishing itself from the competition, and Mirakl is honored to be working alongside Albertsons on this journey,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO of Mirakl.

Keep reading: