Bringing Deli To The People

Be Experiential: Austin Food + Wine Festival

by Brad Bennett/channel marketing manager, deli, Tyson Foods Inc.

Back at the office, we talk with shoppers a lot about what they want with food from the deli. I wanted to see if the deli department mimics the latest food desires of consumers and how we could use unique and innovative events, like food festivals around the country, to explore new ways to educate and inspire shoppers about prepared foods.

Over the course of the past year (and still ongoing), I chose six very distinctive food festivals from around the country to check out. I really want to discover how retailers partner at these events to showcase their offerings and where the gaps are to leverage this type of exposure to consumers. First up, I visited Austin Food + Wine Festival and saw a ton of opportunities to connect with people.

Consumers care about experiences, and this fest provided just that, plus a barrelful of brand loyalty! The Austin Food + Wine Festival inspired folks to get out of their seats and into the action with a “plan-your-own adventure” party atmosphere.

Perhaps the most unique event of the weekend, Grillin’ and Chillin’ was a down and dirty—and hysterically entertaining rundown of basic grilling techniques led by Texas native and celebrity Chef Tim Love. It featured ingredients branded with sponsor H-E-B’s logo and was a truly authentic evening like none other I’ve seen.

Inside the main event, the two days of food and bev tastings, brands created experiences and invited guests to participate in photo booths or create custom souvenirs while vying for giveaways. I couldn’t believe the number of attendees who were happily waiting in lines for these opportunities!

Inside the H-E-B tent, they nailed it. This retailer (and event sponsor) provided non-stop experiences that refreshed at regular intervals, creating a new and unique interaction for return visitors. Their “In the Kitchen” space gave attendees a break from the sun, while providing them with entertainment via their “Cooking Connection” demonstrations. They also shared a variety of samples from favorite departments: Frosé, Bloody Mary bar, bakery desserts, flat breads with deli proteins, and fresh veggies.

With more than 100 food and bev brands, 50-plus local restaurants and artisans, 40 demos and tasting sessions and 13 renowned chefs, Austin Food + Wine Fest created a foodie’s dream world of learning, tasting and entertaining. It was the perfect grounds to kick off the festival season and boasted more than 5,000 visitors from 10 states across the country.

Next month, I’ll share my experience at the Gilroy Garlic Festival out of Gilroy, California. This was their 40th year, and they served up three full days of incredible food and bev, arts, crafts, live entertainment and cooking competitions. The originality of this festival was truly something special.

To follow along on my Food Quest journey, visit TysonVelocity.com/FoodQuest.