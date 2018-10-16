In response to the company’s projected growth in 2019, Flagship Food Group will immediately begin adding up to 90 new positions at its food manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The positions will begin in November and will support the plant’s second shift.

“Flagship Food’s expansion signals that Albuquerque’s economy is on the rise,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Adding 90 jobs to an already thriving company is no small feat, and these are the types of jobs that Albuquerque needs. Albuquerque is lucky to have Flagship here.”

New Mexico resident Becky Prescott has joined Flagship as general manager of the manufacturing facility. She previously was at General Mills.

“Our Lilly B’s organic burritos, our Hatch Kitchen handheld snacks and our 505 Southwestern green chile and salsas continue to experience growth in the marketplace, so we are pleased to announce this expansion,” said Andrew Bebbington, CFO of Flagship. “Adding Becky to our team further solidifies our commitment to building a first-class management team from top to bottom.”

“I’ve watched Flagship and 505 grow over the years and have been proud to see them invest in both Albuquerque and in the New Mexican green chile business. I am excited to join their team,” Prescott said.

Flagship Food Group is a global, diversified food company serving the retail, club store and food service channels across a broad array of product lines. Its brands include TJ Farms, Lilly B’s, 505 Southwestern, Hatch Kitchen, Select New Mexico, Chris & Pitts, and Su Ming. It also serves as a supplier to private label customers and provides industry services to food companies through its logistics and packaging divisions. Flagship is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, and its more than 500 employees serve the company in its key facilities and offices in or near Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Albuquerque, Boise, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis.

