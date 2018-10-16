Martin Appointed President Of IFCO North America

IFCO, the world’s leading supplier of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, has appointed Dan Martin as president, IFCO North America.

“We are pleased to welcome Dan Martin back to the IFCO family,” said IFCO CEO Wolfgang Orgeldinger. “He understands the unique role IFCO plays in the fresh food value chain, as well as the critically important position product innovation and customer satisfaction hold in the company’s long-term growth strategy.”

Martin has served in senior leadership roles in the packaging, supply chain and logistics sector for more than two decades. He most recently served as SVP for sales and customer operations at CHEP USA, where he helped to launch a new set of customer supply-chain solutions, as well as leading the “voice of the customer” journey that has delivered improved Net Promoter Scores each year.

Prior to his work at CHEP, Martin served as a general manager and sales leader at IFCO, where he developed and led a double-digit growth initiative predicated on product innovation and enhanced customer collaboration and service.

Martin began his career at Ryder Systems, where he held roles in operations, sales, customer service and general management. He also worked at the Avis/Budget Group. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Maine.

“I am honored to be appointed to this new senior leadership role at IFCO,” Martin said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to help the company fulfill its primary mission of providing our customers, and their consumers, with high quality and affordable fresh food efficiently, year-round. This is a very exciting time to return to the global leader, not only for the inherent value and sustainability that RPC’s bring, but to support the acceleration of automation developing in the retail space today.”

Martin serves as a member of the IFCO global leadership team and reports to Orgeldinger.

IFCO is the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, serving customers in 50-plus countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 290 million RPCs globally, which are used for over 1.3 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year.

Keep reading: