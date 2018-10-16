NatureSweet Tomatoes Debuts New Products At PMA

NatureSweet Tomatoes debuted its new product line of branded cucumbers, peppers and large tomatoes, along with new additions to the Brighthouse Organics line, at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit Convention and Expo held Oct. 18-20 in Orlando, Florida.

In November, NatureSweet is launching several new additions to the NatureSweet product portfolio. NatureSweet is the new single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables, with the ability to now offer a wide range of products including mini cucumbers, long English cucumbers, mini peppers, bell peppers, beefsteak tomatoes and tomatoes on the vine.

“I am excited to expand our network of greenhouses in Mexico and Arizona,” said Bryant Ambelang, president and CEO of NatureSweet. “Our vertical integration strategy enables us to maintain control of our varieties, growing practices and product quality. This will add a new dimension to our business development and help broaden our dedication to bringing the best tasting vegetables to consumers.”

As for Brighthouse Organics, its product portfolio has more than doubled in size since the initial launch in January of 2017 with the addition of organic mini-sweet peppers, sweet bell peppers, long English cucumbers and grape tomatoes. In November, a tomato medley and cocktail cucumber will also be added to the line-up.

“Our Brighthouse Organics line has been rapidly growing and changing as market demand for organics continues to grow,” said David Ferman, marketing director at NS Brands Ltd. “We continue to learn about the organic consumer preferences, habits and practices as well as the breadth of our capabilities.”

NatureSweet Tomatoes is the leading grower of fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Brighthouse Organics greenhouse grown vegetables are sold at major grocers, mass retailers and club stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Both NatureSweet and Brighthouse Organics are committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. Brighthouse Organics is a trademark of NS Brands Ltd.

