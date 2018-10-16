Naturipe Announces New VP, General Manager Of Value-Added Fresh

Naturipe Farms has appointed Steven Ware VP and GM of value-added fresh, responsible for pursuing growth and business expansion opportunities as well as leading the development and management of the value-added fresh division.

“I am excited to join an organization with a remarkable history, business model and strong core company vales,” Ware said. “The prospect to steward the value-added fresh division is motivating and an excellent challenge.”

“We are excited to have Steve join our senior management team,” said Dwight Ferguson, CEO and president of Naturipe Farms. “His breadth and depth of business development experience is key to the execution of Naturipe’s value-added strategic growth initiatives.”

Ware joins Naturipe from Dole Fresh Vegetables, where he has held a number of sales and product management positions in a variety of markets since 1995. Most recently, he was the senior director of sales-West, value added sales and a member of their sales leadership and product commercialization teams. Ware began his career at American Agronomics after graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.

Naturipe Farms is a grower-owned producer and marketer of berries and avocados and an industry leader for more than 100 years in producing fruit and value-added products. The diverse grower base and focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of “locally grown” and “in-season global” conventional and organic fruit.

Salinas, California-based Naturipe is a partnership between growers, whose fields are spread across the globe. To ensure consistent, year-round availability with a commitment to “locally grown” seasonal produce, its products are farmed in the most optimal growing regions throughout North and South America.

Keep reading: