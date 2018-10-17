Ahold Delhaize Subsidiary Breaks Ground On Protein Packaging Facility

Elected officials, business leaders and other dignitaries gathered in North Kingstown, Rhode Island’s Quonset Business Park on Oct. 12 for the groundbreaking ceremony of Infinity Meat Solutions’ new 200,000-s.f. fresh protein packaging facility. The expansion will create more than 700 food manufacturing, supply chain and distribution jobs in Rhode Island and account for more than $100 million invested in the state. The facility will handle beef, ground beef, pork and prepared meats for meal solutions, such as marinated and stuffed meat.

“At Retail Business Services (RBS), we’re always seeking innovative solutions that enable the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA to provide fresh, quality products to their customers,” said Roger Wheeler, RBS president. “With this facility, we’re excited to enhance supply chain operations, as well as create hundreds of new jobs in Rhode Island. We appreciate the strong partnership with so many on this facility, especially the State of Rhode Island. We look forward to the completing the project and opening our doors in the first half of 2020.”

At the groundbreaking event, RBS announced that Cargill Protein will consult on the construction of the facility and manage the site’s operations and workforce.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Retail Business Services on this facility,” said Tom Windish, Cargill Protein’s retail channel president. “This new facility will deliver great-tasting, creative new meal options to grocers across the region. We look forward to being a good employer and civic partner in Rhode Island and the North Kingstown community.”

“With the creation of 700 new jobs and a $100 million facility in Quonset, Infinity Meat Solutions is committed to the future of Rhode Island,” said Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. “This groundbreaking is tangible proof that our economic development approach is working. I’m excited that construction is officially under way, and I’m already looking forward to the ribbon cutting.”

As part of the groundbreaking ceremony, Retail Business Services and Cargill Protein donated 25,000 meals to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to support hunger relief and nutrition efforts in the state.

“The Rhode Island Community Food Bank serves 53,000 people every month who are struggling to afford enough food for themselves and their families,” said Lisa Blackman, chief philanthropy officer for the food bank. “This generous gift will help us provide thousands of healthy meals for families in need this fall.”

Infinity Meat Solutions is a subsidiary of Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA.

