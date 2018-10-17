King Kullen Adds Sponsored Listings To E-Commerce Platform

MyWebGrocer (MWG), a software and digital media company serving the grocery and CPG industries, has launched a new Sponsored Listings digital merchandising capability for Long Island-based retailer King Kullen Grocery.

Sponsored Listings is a performance-based media solution that enables King Kullen to offer CPGs greater digital marketing flexibility to make meaningful shopper connections and drive sales, the company says, noting that the store, CPGs and shoppers all benefit from this new data-driven product placement.

“MWG’s new Sponsored Product Listings Solution was built to drive sales and increase product awareness for our CPG brand partners while ensuring a seamless and relevant shopping experience,” said Viktor Jagar, MWG’s VP of media product. “Search is a prominent way for shoppers to find and discover new products in e-commerce and a widely known tactic digital shoppers use to build their lists/carts. MWG built this new solution to be native within a retailer’s digital property and strategically aligned with a merchant’s sales objectives.”

“We’re pleased to continue expanding our media solutions with our e-commerce partner, MyWebGrocer,” said Tracey Cullen, VP of marketing for King Kullen. “We are excited to provide our CPG brands with even more digital marketing touch-points to influence how and when they can reach Long Island grocery shoppers in a more relevant and personal manner to drive sales.”

MWG’s Sponsored Listings solution is CPC-based, enabling brands to bid on relevant keywords to increase their native search exposure, driving sales and increasing market share.

MWG connects retailers, manufacturers and consumers through its suite of modular products and services. The company’s solutions span the entire digital shopper journey and are powered by data science to drive personalization, measurement and sales.

King Kullen is headquartered in Bethpage, New York, and operates 32 locations.

