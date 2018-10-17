New Hampshire Grocers Association Honors 2018 Award Recipients

The New Hampshire Grocers Association (NHGA) recently held its annual Fall Conference and Emerging Products Expo at the Executive Court Banquet Facility in Manchester, New Hampshire. The day-long event included an 85th anniversary celebration of continuous advocacy for member companies.

During the conference, the association held its annual Awards Ceremony recognizing deserving individuals in a number of industry categories.

Grocer of the Year – The Concord Food Co-op

Concord Food is a natural foods grocery store, bakery and café located in Concord and New London, New Hampshire. What began as a small buying club more than 30 years ago has grown into one of the most successful natural food co-ops in the State, says NHGA.

Hall of Fame Honor – Ilene Beattie, Jiffy Mart Convenience Stores.

Beattie, a 45-year veteran of the food industry, handled the dual responsibilities of office manager and human resource director for Jiffy Mart Convenience Stores. Recently, Jiffy Mart was sold to Global Partners. In her new position she will focus solely on Human Resources needs of the company.

Associate Partner – Pepsi Beverages Co.

Pepsi representatives have been actively involved in supporting retail grocers and NHGA programs. In particular, these representatives have over the years assisted with the programming and success of NHGA events, the organization says. Many have been involved with the governance of several industry related nonprofit corporations. Among these, recently retired Moe Boucher has been a longtime NHGA participant. Jim Greenwood, who has been the Manchester, New Hampshire unit sales manager since 2010, serves on the NHGA board of directors.

Convenience Store Person of the Year – Howie Glynn, Howie Glynn & Sons Convenience Stores.

The Glynn family has four locations in Salem, Derry and two in Windham. Glynn and his wife founded B&H Oil Co., Inc. 39 years ago. Sons Ralph and Howie Glynn III are running the oil company now. Glynn is the president of the Salem Historical Society and Arlington Pond Protective Association. In addition, he is a board member of the Salem Boys and Girls Club and the Salem Contractors Association.

Supermarket Person of the Year – Jay Rainville, Demoulas Market Basket Supermarkets.

Rainville, a retail food industry veteran, has been the Demoulas company representative to NHGA and a board member since 1998. In that capacity, Rainville was nominated to the executive committee as a vice chair and is currently the association’s treasurer. In 2011, he was the recipient of the Spirit of America Award from the National Grocers Association. He has remained actively involved in both the NHGA and the Massachusetts Food Association, holding several key leadership positions at the governance and committee levels.

