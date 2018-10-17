Publix Opening New Store In Madison, Alabama, Oct. 24

Publix Super Markets will open a new store on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 7 a.m. at Madison Commons Shopping Center on Hughes Road in Madison, Alabama. The store will host a ribbon-cutting at 6:45 a.m.

“Publix is known for providing excellent customer service in a bright and inviting environment filled with lots of fresh products,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix. “We are proud to open our fourth store in Madison.”

This new location will be a 54,900-s.f. store, with an estimated 146 associates working there. It’s regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will have the traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with the following offerings:

A full-service meat department featuring custom cuts of meats, including Publix’s own private label all-natural and organic GreenWise Market beef and chicken. Ready-to-cook items also will be available.

A produce department that carries both Publix GreenWise Market organic as well as conventionally grown fruits and vegetables. The floral department offers everything from long stem roses to bouquets.

A full-service deli featuring selections of prepared meats and sides. The deli also offers Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, as well as made-to-order sub sandwiches, fresh soups, wings and fried and rotisserie chicken. Also featured are grab-and-go fresh sandwiches, salads and soups. There will be seating for 30 in the café.

The Publix bakery , a scratch bakery that offers a variety of cakes, cookies and pies, as well as wedding cakes. The bakery also features an assortment of breads and rolls made fresh daily, as well as mini desserts, jumbo muffins and jumbo cupcakes.

Aprons Simple Meals , a cooking demonstration station offering customers two recipes each week. Meals clerks conduct live cooking presentations in the built-in kitchen area where recipes are demonstrated on a daily basis. All of the ingredients for these recipes will be located in the Aprons Simple Meals case located directly next to the kitchen.

A full-service seafood department offering fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised varieties of fresh fish as well as a variety of shellfish options. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen.

A full-service pharmacy that includes clinically trained pharmacists who can administer flu shots. This store also features a drive-through pharmacy.

